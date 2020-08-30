Frank Anthony GalicaAug. 6, 1946 – Aug. 18, 2020Resident of San JoseFrank was born in Chicago and moved to San Jose in 1966. In 1977 he married Jean and together they raised two wonderful sons. He loved helping others and was a talented woodworker and miniaturist.Two of Frank's greatest joys in life were playing with his grandchildren and teaching children woodworking skills at summer camp.Frank is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons, Anthony and Timothy (Jaclyn); two grandchildren; three sisters; and many beloved friends.Burial will be at Los Gatos Memorial Park with memorial service pending. Donations in Frank's memory can be sent to Venture Christian Church, 16845 Hicks Rd, Los Gatos 95032 or SAM Camp, Inc, 745 Ames Ave, Milpitas 95035.