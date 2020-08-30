1/
Frank Anthony Galica
1946 - 2020
Frank Anthony Galica
Aug. 6, 1946 – Aug. 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Frank was born in Chicago and moved to San Jose in 1966. In 1977 he married Jean and together they raised two wonderful sons. He loved helping others and was a talented woodworker and miniaturist.
Two of Frank's greatest joys in life were playing with his grandchildren and teaching children woodworking skills at summer camp.
Frank is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons, Anthony and Timothy (Jaclyn); two grandchildren; three sisters; and many beloved friends.
Burial will be at Los Gatos Memorial Park with memorial service pending. Donations in Frank's memory can be sent to Venture Christian Church, 16845 Hicks Rd, Los Gatos 95032 or SAM Camp, Inc, 745 Ames Ave, Milpitas 95035.


View the online memorial for Frank Anthony Galica



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
