Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
1931 - 2019
Frank Batista Obituary
Frank Batista
Oct. 31, 1931 - Sept.16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Frank Batista passed away Monday after a valiant fight with cancer. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; devoted children Vince Batista (MaryLou) and Debra Mallie (Mike) and grandchildren: Robbie & Joey Batista and Kaitlyn, Hanna & Josh Mallie. He is also survived by his sister Jean Gutto and brothers Richard & Paul Batista. He was predeceased by his parents Frank & Pearl Batista and his brother Edward Tabash.
There will be a celebration of life on 10-5-2019 at 1:00 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 28, 2019
