Dr. Frank C. Griffin
October 10, 1937 - February 20, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Dr. Frank C. Griffin, the world has lost a little sparkle, joy and laughter with the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. His greatest joy in his life was his family especially his best friend and love of his life his wife Anne. They were months away from celebrating their 60th anniversary. Frank and Anne forged a union deep and rich that brought them five children – Tim (Carol) Griffin, Peggy (Mike) Moretti, Bobby (Sheri) Griffin, John (Jill) Griffin, Kerry (Bill) Steiner and 15 grandchildren. Frank is also survived by his sister June (Mike) Walsh, Terry (Carole)Griffin and Jim (Barbara) Griffin along with loving sister in laws and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Frank attended St Mathews Catholic School and Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo. It was in 1954 that Frank helped put the Serra Padres football program on the map. As quarterback and captain Frank led the Padres to a 10-0 undefeated record and West Catholic Athletic League championship. His outstanding play and leadership earned him a spot on the Bay Area High School All Star Football team which played in the post season at the famous Kezar Stadium. Frank went on to Santa Clara University and then on to the Marquette University Medical School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he pursued his life's work – medicine. His medical journey started as an intern in the early 1960's at Valley Medical Center in San Jose, March Air Force Base in Riverside, residency at UC Irvine culminating in his Orthopedic practice in Los Gatos from 1971 to 1999. His five children fondly remember going on "rounds" every Sunday after mass as Frank would make weekend hospital visits to check in on his patients. His children vividly recall the respect and admiration nurses, fellow doctors and especially his patients showed their father as he made these medical visits. Laughter filled the hallways and patient's rooms on these Sunday drop ins. Even as a busy Orthopedic surgeon Frank found time to give to the local Los Gatos sports community. For 30 years Frank roamed the sideline at Douglas Helm Jr Field as the team doctor of the Los Gatos High School Wildcats football team. Throughout the years Los Gatos High School football players said he was more than just a doctor; he was a mentor, father figure and in many cases a dear and loyal friend. During a stretch from the late 1970's to the mid 1980's Frank proudly watched his three sons Tim, Bobby and John lead the Wildcat to numerous winning seasons. They all played the same position as Frank did – quarterback.
Over the last 27 years Frank was a force of nature in supporting his 15 grandchildren with their youth, club and high school sports. Phone calls to grandpa were routine as his doting and loving grandkids eagerly wanted to share important news, test results, and more.
Frank will be remembered by so many for so many characteristics – decency, honor, loyalty, integrity, a wicked and fun loving sense of humor, a never ending commitment to help the underdog and needy. Frank's life was devoted to his faith, family, friends, patients, and community. He provided a wonderful life for his wife Anne and was an absolute moral role model for his children and grandchildren. While we know he's in a better place he will be so dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb 29th, at 11am at St Mary's Catholic Church, 219 Bean Avenue in Los Gatos. If you would like to make a donation in Frank's name contact Hunger at Home….Hungerathome.org/Donate.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020