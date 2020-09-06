1/1
Frank Cannino
1927 - 2020
Frank Cannino
1/27/1927 - 8/25/2020
Resident of San Jose
After a brief illness, our beloved father Frank passed away peacefully in his home with his five children by his side. The secret to his long life was an active lifestyle, wicked sense of humor and his 4 o'clock cocktail. He was a patriarch, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend to all. He is survived by his devoted children Christine, Paula (Ron), Stephen, Anthony (Gwen) and Maria (Kenny). The most important things in his life were his family and his faith. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at the appropriate time.


View the online memorial for Frank Cannino

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
