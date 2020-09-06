Frank Cannino1/27/1927 - 8/25/2020Resident of San JoseAfter a brief illness, our beloved father Frank passed away peacefully in his home with his five children by his side. The secret to his long life was an active lifestyle, wicked sense of humor and his 4 o'clock cocktail. He was a patriarch, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend to all. He is survived by his devoted children Christine, Paula (Ron), Stephen, Anthony (Gwen) and Maria (Kenny). The most important things in his life were his family and his faith. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at the appropriate time.