Frank Catalano
1938 - 2020
Jan 27,1938-Aug 27,2020
San Jose
Lifelong San Jose resident, went to San Jose High School, followed by a 3 year stint in the Navy. Worked for Eggo and Rycoff Foods, former owner of the Fox and Hounds lounge in Cupertino. Enjoyed golf and sports of all kinds, especially his 49ers. Frank was one of a kind with a quick wit and dry sense of humor.
Survived by daughter Judith Catalano, son John Catalano, sisters Betty O'Connor and Cathy Friberg (Richard), grand daughter Angela Wagner (Alan) great grand daughter Olivia Wagner and longtime companion Rose Weininger.
Preceded in death by son Robert, sister Eleanor and brother Joe.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
