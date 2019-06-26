|
|
Frank Felix Davila
September 6, 1920 to June 21, 2019
A 80-year resident of Mountain View
Frank Felix Davila: founder of Davila International Circuits Incorporated and was active in St. Joseph Catholic School, Holy Cross High School, and St. Francis High School. He supported St. Cyprian's Catholic Church, Mountain View Work Center and St. Anthony's soup kitchen. Frank was a member of the Mountain View Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Lions Club.
He is survived by his second wife Francis Gonzalez and five of his children: Mary Ruth Milburn, Sara Hernandez, Gloria "Jeannie" Medley, Robert Davila, and Lupe Peterson and sisters: Mercedes Urango, Olivia De La Re and was preceded in death by Ruth Jaime Davila (wife), and siblings: Narcy Villarreal, Teresa Esquivel, Roberto Davila, and children: Frank Ralph Davila and Ernestine Goldrup.
A rosary will be held on Thursday, June 27th from 7-9 p.m. at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary. Friday, June 28th, mass at St. Cyprian Church will begin at 10:30 a.m. 195 Leota Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to one of his favorite charities: St Anthony's Padua Dining Room, 3500 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025 (650) 365-9664
View the online memorial for Frank Felix Davila
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 26, 2019