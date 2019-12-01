|
|
Frank Forrest Dorr
Apr. 25, 1928 - Nov. 20, 2019
San Jose, CA
Frank Forrest Dorr passed away on Wednesday, Nov 20, from congestive heart failure. A week earlier he was in the ER at Good Sam, with breathing difficulties, where he spent his final days. At least one of his family members was by his side every minute he was there. He was 91 years old.
Frank was born in 1928 in San Jose, and lived there his whole life. Shortly after WWII, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines, and spent a couple years at El Toro Marine Base in So Cal. After his discharge in 1948, he returned home and met his future bride, Rosamond Jangrus. They were married in 1950, and began a family, raising 3 children, David, Margie, and Frankie.
Frank's lifetime occupation was Operating Engineer. His leisure-time passion was restoring classic cars and building hot rods with his son, (and best friend), Dave. Frank could fix anything, especially if it was made by Ford. Frank, David, and Margie, were official judges at Classic Car Shows throughout the Bay Area. After he retired, Frank spent a lot of time as a volunteer, restoring vintage vehicles at History San Jose's Historical Museum.
Frank is survived by his sister, Barbara Dorr, wife, Rosamond Dorr, children, Margie Dorr-Zirilli, and David, grandchildren Melissa Stamps, Ian Smillie, Jillian Smillie, and Jack Smillie, and great-grandson, Dylan Smith. Frank's youngest daughter, Frankie Smillie, passed in 2018.
A funeral service is planned for Saturday, December 7, at the Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow Street, San Jose, from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, with burial at 1 PM at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2650 Madden Ave., (@ Alum Rock & N Capitol Ave.), San Jose.
View the online memorial for Frank Forrest Dorr
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019