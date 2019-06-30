Frank Goulart

Dec. 20, 1950 - Jun. 23, 2019

San Jose

Born to Frank Senior and Mabel Goulart, Frank was the youngest of four children and grew up in East San Jose, CA with brothers Tom and John, and his sister Janice. He attended James Lick High School where he met his soon to be wife, Vicki Lyn Smith. The two settled in San Jose, close to many friends and family. Frank and Vicki had two children, son Frank and daughter Julie. Frank lost Vicki to cancer after 20 years of marriage, and although terribly painful, Frank stoically faced the future. Later in life he met and lived with his partner, Patricia Cameron and their mischievous chihuahua, Hank who together they adored. Frank worked as a grocer, a delivery man, and a truck driver and dispatcher. What he loved in life was his family and friends. He had a cutting and often naughty sense of humor, could be the life of the party, and he was fiercely loyal to those he cared for. He faced the breakdown of his body with incredible bravery. He is survived by his two children and his four grandchildren, Kailey, Joshua, Lily, and Angus, and his brother and sister John and Janice, his partner Patricia, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, we miss you greatly. We will love you, always. Funeral services held July 8th at 11am at Darling and Fischer 471 E. Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95112.





View the online memorial for Frank Goulart Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019