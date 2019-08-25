|
|
Frank Harris Pino
December 28, 1917 ~ August 20, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Frank Pino was born in Santa Clara, California to Teresa Solis and Gabriel Pino on December 28, 1917. He was 1 of 9 children. He is survived by his sister Teresa Rossi and sister-in-law Glenda Pino and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his wife Elena and brothers John, Tony, Gabriel, George, and sisters Frances, Laura, and Carmen.
Frank went to Santa Clara High School but was unable to finish because he had to go to work to support the family. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was stationed in England as an airplane engine mechanic and also served in the European, African, and Middle Eastern theaters of war. While he was stationed in England, he met his future wife Elena de Learreta.
Before he entered the service he worked as a cabinet maker. Following his discharge he opened a grocery store on Lafayette Street in Santa Clara. After he closed the grocery store he and his brother Gabriel had a compressor shop at the same location.
Elena immigrated to the United States and they were married in 1966 and spent many happy years in Morgan Hill. Frank was a master craftsman who could build or repair anything. After his retirement he loved tinkering in his garage workshop. He also had a great love for animals and anything in nature. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of current events and telling stories of the good old days with friends and visitors until he neared the end of his 101 years.
Frank was dearly loved and will be missed by his sister, Teresa Rossi and her daughter Linda Rossi as well as his many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. A special thank you to Kim and all the Visiting Angels and caregivers who took care of Frank in his last years.
Visitation on Monday, August 26th from 5pm to 9pm with a Vigil at 6pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125. Visitation on Tuesday, August 27th from 10 am to 11am followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 11am at St. Catherine's Church, 17400 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 with burial to follow immediately at Mt. Hope Memorial Park, 250 Spring Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019