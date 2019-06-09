Frank Hegarty

October 19, 1935 - June 7, 2019

Woodside

Frank Hegarty, resident of Woodside, CA, peacefully passed away on the morning of June 7, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles County on Oct. 19, 1935 to John J. and Winnifred Brannigan Hegarty. The youngest of nine children, Frank grew up in Belmont, attended Louis Barrett Grade School, Serra High School, Santa Clara University and received his MBA from Notre Dame de Namur University. He was employed by Lenkurt Electric and Farinon Electric in San Carlos. Along with three others, he founded Western Multiplex Corporation. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy, his daughters, Gail Zimmerman (Bob), Wynne Hegarty, Tracy Sirianni (Steve), five grandchildren, his brother Andrew Hegarty and brother-in-law Bob Owens. He was a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Denis Church in Menlo Park, 2250 Avy Avenue, Menlo Park on June 10th. Rosary to start at 10:00 am and the funeral mass at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Center, www.stfrancisrwc.com.





