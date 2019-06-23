Frank J. Avila

July 20, 1926 - June 17, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Frank J. Avila passed away Monday, June 17th at age 92 after a long illness. He was born in Lemoore, CA and moved with his family to San Jose in 1936. He attended Grant School, Peter Burnett Jr. High and San Jose Tech High School. He served in the Navy with honor during WWII on the USS Altamaha. He returned home to his sweetheart from Jr. High, Betty L. Montesano and they married on May 3, 1947. They had 2 children, Suzanne and Frank. For 15 years Frank partnered with his father-in-law in a farming business in San Jose, later working for Gladding Bros. Brick & Clay. He then worked for Sysco Foods from which he retired after 27 years. He was an active member of San Jose Elks Lodge # 522 for 41 years serving on many committees. In his life and retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing and growing vegetables & fruit in his garden. Frank and Betty enjoyed traveling, many cruises and just being together for 72 years of marriage. He leaves behind his wife Betty, 2 children, grandsons Christopher & Matthew/ wives & sister/ brother-in-law Ardeth & Manny Lema and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation begins at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 25th in the Chapel of Roses at Oak Hill Funeral Home with a service and burial following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's name to the WWII Memorial Museum or the Elks Major Project.





