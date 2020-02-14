|
|
Frank John Vierra
Dec. 8, 1924 - Feb. 6, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Frank was born and raised in Santa Clara, CA and is the last surviving of his 5 brothers and 3 sisters, all of whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving sons, James E. Vierra (Rosemarie) of Santa Clara, and Frank R. Vierra (Kathy) of San Jose; and his beloved grandchildren, James J. Vierra (Jenn) of Pleasanton, and Kelly D. Vierra-Bowden (Chris) of Kent WA; and his precious little great-grandson, Luke J. Vierra.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday Feb. 25, 11 AM at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara CA. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2020