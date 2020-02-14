Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map

Frank John Vierra


1924 - 2020
Frank John Vierra Obituary
Frank John Vierra
Dec. 8, 1924 - Feb. 6, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Frank was born and raised in Santa Clara, CA and is the last surviving of his 5 brothers and 3 sisters, all of whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving sons, James E. Vierra (Rosemarie) of Santa Clara, and Frank R. Vierra (Kathy) of San Jose; and his beloved grandchildren, James J. Vierra (Jenn) of Pleasanton, and Kelly D. Vierra-Bowden (Chris) of Kent WA; and his precious little great-grandson, Luke J. Vierra.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday Feb. 25, 11 AM at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara CA. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2020
