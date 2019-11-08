Home

Frank K. Shallenberger Jr.


1943 - 2019
Jan. 30, 1943 - Oct. 24, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Frank (Shally) passed away peacefully at home on Oct 24, 2019. He was born in Massachusetts, but grew up and lived in the bay area. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a Stanford graduate, and after retiring from a career as a systems analyst, went on to pursue his passion for helping others. He volunteered preparing peoples taxes for VITA, was an advocate for the elderly as a long-term care ombudsman, and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
He is survived by his sons Nathan and Lincoln (Kerry), and his grandson Jake. He is also survived by his brothers Edward, Robert, and David, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019
