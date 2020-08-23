Frank Kadlecek
June 27, 1932 - Aug. 2, 2020
Santa Clara
Frank Edward Kadlecek, born Jun. 27, 1932 in Engelwood, Colorado to Joseph Kadlecek and Vilma Safarik Kadlecek, died suddenly on Aug. 2, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. He was 88.
Frank grew up on a farm outside of Atwood, Colorado along the South Platte River. He served in the US Army, reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant, and was stationed in Austria, Italy, as well as several stateside locations. After leaving the service he completed his B.A. and M.A. at University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, and later received an Ed.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. On the path to his doctorate, he participated in several science education programs as a part of the National Defense Education Act.
Frank will be remembered fondly by hundreds of students and fellow educators in the Santa Clara Unified School District where for over thirty years he taught all grade levels, focusing on STEM curriculum, as well as serving as vice principal. His interest for the betterment of education led him to serve on the Board of Education for the Berryessa Union School District.
Frank's love of sports began in his youth when he played on baseball teams for his local high school and junior college. In recent years, he played softball with the Santa Clara County Vintage Softball Club, an over-50 league. The league honored him with the Armen Parseghian Award in 2007 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. While teaching he also coached various school sports teams.
His interest in serving the community led to volunteering at the Santa Clara Senior Center, where he worked for many years as a local coordinator and tax preparer for the AARP program, as well as in the gym. He also served on the City of Santa Clara Senior Advisory Commission.
Frank will be missed by his loving partner, Alice Pivacek; his former wife Shirley; children- David, Terri, Paul (Sheila), Doug (Marla), Juliet, Mark (Katie); and his grandchildren- Cameron, Nathan, Jayson, Jordan, Portia, Augie, Zoë, Otto, Ellie, Ian, and Abbie. He will also be remembered with much fondness by his sister Joan Lippitt and many nieces and nephews and was pre-deceased by his siblings Maryanne, Ruth, Charlie, Jack, and Jim.
Due to current circumstances, no memorial service will be held at this time. To honor Frank and his life-long dedication to education, please consider a donation to First Book, a non-profit providing equal access to quality education for children in need (https://firstbook.org
