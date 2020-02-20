|
Frank Larraux
Sep. 22, 1934 - Jan. 15, 2020
Former resident of Saratoga, CA
Frank will always be remembered for his warm smile, quick wit, love for his family and his Bay Area sports teams: the Giants, 49ers, and Warriors. Frank was born in Salinas, California and raised in the Palo Alto area. He attended Sequoia High School, where he met his future wife, Adrienne Parker. Married in 1954, they had three daughters. Frank started his career in the stock room at HP before moving into customer service roles at Fairchild, AMI and Electroglas. Frank retired in 1996 and and was able to spend time with Audrey before she passed away in 1998. He met and married Patricia Bishop a few years later and they enjoyed many happy years golfing, traveling, and spending time with family. They split their time between California and Florida, until his passing on January 15th.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife Pat, daughters Linda Clark (Tom), Tammy Holm (Tom) and Suzette Miller (Chuck), eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (with #5 on the way), who will all miss their Popie. He is also survived by his brother George Larraux and sister Valerie Dudley, as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Three Flames Restaurant located at 1547 Meridian Avenue, San Jose on Saturday February 29th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020