Frank Lawrence Fletcher
Feb. 22,1931 - Aug. 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Frank Lawrence Fletcher, Jr., age 88, died peacefully at home on August 5, 2019, in San Jose, CA. He was born on February 22, 1931, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Charlotte and Frank L. Fletcher, Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Margaret (Peggy) Fletcher.
He lived a long, productive, generous, and friend-filled life. Frank spent his early childhood in New Hampshire and Vermont and attended Pillsbury Military Academy in Minnesota from 1945 to 1948. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1954. Then, he earned his MBA from the University of Arizona in 1959. He began his career in the U.S. Air Force in the mid-1950s and received an honorable discharge as a major in 1972. He belonged to the 401st Tactical Fighter Wing and served on active duty in the USAF Reserve in Japan for three years. He also served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1986.
Frank's motto, "work, save, invest,' wise words he attributed to his father, and the moniker, "Bull Moose," reflected his strong spirit and work ethic, qualities that served him well during his prosperous and productive real estate career in Santa Clara County, CA.
During retirement, Frank remained productive by working for the YMCA and the City of San Jose and by volunteering at the San Jose Airport information booth. Frequent flyers and airport staff will miss his cheerful jibes and antics as he greeted them from his airport post.
His often forceful and opinionated nature was especially reflected in his love of Frank Sinatra's hit, "My Way." Everyone knew Frank's opinions on diverse topics, even the readership of the Mercury News from his letters to the editor.
He loved the art of conversation and spent many enjoyable hours discussing economics, politics, history, and philosophy with those confident enough to hold their own in debates with Frank. Over the years Frank mellowed; however, he was always primed for a verbal sparring with friend or foe. Frank loved to visit friends and family and to attend school and military reunions across America. Overall, he was a vibrant, social man who cultivated a diverse array of friends, who will miss him.
However, Frank wanted everyone to know: "Please...no grieving at my leaving--only gladness at my being." Therefore, in respect to Frank's wishes, there will be no services. Donations can be made in Frank's name to the Humane Society Silicon Valley or to the Frank "Bull Moose" Fletcher Scholarship Endowment at the University of Idaho, c / o University of Idaho Foundation, Inc., Perimeter Drive, MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019