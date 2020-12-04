1/
Frank Leone Jr.
1936 - 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Frank was born in San Jose, CA to Francesco and Andreina Leone, who had immigrated from Rivarolo Canavese, Italy. He attended Sunol Elementary, Bellarmine College Prep., and Santa Clara University, graduating in 1958 as a Mechanical Engineer. He worked at Varian Associates and the Stanford Linear Accelerator, and retired from GE Nuclear Energy after 30 years. In 1959 he met and fell in love with, and in 1960 married, Louise Anne Saffron. In retirement Frank enjoyed traveling, golf, volunteering, and seeing seeing his grandchildren grow up.
Frank is survived by his wife Louse, children Catherine Cook, Robert and Marc Leone, and grandchildren Jonathan, Dominic, Aria, and Helinna.
The funeral will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Community Services, Second Harvest Food Bank, or another charity of your choice.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
