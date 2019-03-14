Frank Martinez

October 20, 1952 - March 8, 2019

Kelseyville

On Friday, March 8th, 2019, Frank Barrientos Martinez, husband and father to three children, passed away suddenly at the age of 66. He passed at his home in Kelseyville, CA.

Frank was born October 20th, 1952 in Mountain View, CA. He is joining his parents, Frank Sr. and Herminia Martinez, and beloved nephew, Michael Martinez, in peaceful rest. He is survived by his wife, Candace Martinez; brother, Ernie Martinez; half-brother, Boney Alarcon; son, Frank Martinez; daughters, Christina Martinez and Andrea Rangel; grand-daughter, Candace Rangel; niece, Melanie Martinez; and sister-in-law Jill Martinez.

"All men die. Not all men live." Frank Martinez lived fully and without hesitation. He was a natural leader, magnetic and enigmatic. His music as a drummer and his motorcycles were a catalyst for many of the friendships he formed. The open garage door signaled an open home for his friends and soon to be friends. He was unfailingly loyal, inspiring loyalty from the many he welcomed into his family. Among his loved ones there is a thread of authenticity, a trait Frank had and appreciated in his nearest.

Memorial services will be Saturday, March 16th 9AM, at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary in Mountain View with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Scottish Rite Foundation in San Jose at 1PM. Per Frank's wishes, there will be no public viewing.





View the online memorial for Frank Martinez Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary