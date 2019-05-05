|
Frank "The Grump" Nicholson
March 8, 1935- April 2, 2019
Milpitas, Ca
On April 2nd 2019 Frank Nicholson left this world to be with "Papa". Frank was born in Palo Alto on March 8, 1935 is survived by his wife Jan of 44 years, his children Mark, Tracy, Kevin and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Matt. He also leaves behind a loving sister and brother in law Janet & Ed Reynolds and innumerable friends of Bill W. A celebration of Life will be held at Mount Olive Church 1989 E. Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas on Saturday May 11th 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 5, 2019