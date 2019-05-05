Frank Pete Howald, Jr.

December 8, 1956 ~ April 23, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale, California

Frank (Pete) Howald, Jr. passed away at his home in Sunnyvale after a battle against throat cancer. Pete was born in Butte, Montana to his parents Frank and Ellen Howald. With frequent family moves, his childhood years were spent in Pittsburgh, PA, Star Lake, NY, Charleston, WV, Salt Lake City, UT and Sunnyvale, CA. Pete graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale in 1975. Following graduation, he tended bar at various restaurants located in San Jose. Subsequently, Pete moved to Las Vegas and became a dealer of blackjack and roulette at several casinos. He decided to have a change of scenery and moved to Reno. He worked for the Masonic Cemetery as a groundskeeper and ultimately handled the sales of grave sites and markers and ran the crematory. His next job was with Stardust Salon Systems as Warehouse Manager handling the receipt and shipment of beauty products to numerous stores in the southern Nevada area. To assist his father with various modifications and additions to his home, Pete returned to Sunnyvale. He is preceded in death by his brother Matthew. Pete leaves behind his parents, daughter Taylor Stapleton, sister Bethany and her companion Dale, and brothers Bradley and wife Kathy and Andrew and his companion Topher. Pete read widely in philosophy and religion and was always a seeker after Truth. He will always be with us.





