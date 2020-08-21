Frank Richard AguinigaOct. 10, 1937 - Aug. 9, 2020San JoseIt is with great sadness that the family of Frank Aguiniga announce his passing.He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa.He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 to 1961.He enjoyed gardening and sports.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn; children: Lisa (Scot) and Cynthia; grandchildren: Adrian, Ryan and Nicholas; as well as three sisters, four brothers, and many friends.A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 12:30 p.m., at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Jasmine Chapel, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125.Burial will follow at 3pm with military honors.