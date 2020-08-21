1/1
Frank Richard Aguiniga
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Richard Aguiniga
Oct. 10, 1937 - Aug. 9, 2020
San Jose
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Aguiniga announce his passing.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 to 1961.
He enjoyed gardening and sports.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn; children: Lisa (Scot) and Cynthia; grandchildren: Adrian, Ryan and Nicholas; as well as three sisters, four brothers, and many friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 12:30 p.m., at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Jasmine Chapel, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125.
Burial will follow at 3pm with military honors.


View the online memorial for Frank Richard Aguiniga



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Burial
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved