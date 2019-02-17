Frank Sakioka

Resident of San Jose

Frank Atushi Sakioka passed away peacefully on January 22, 2019. Born on April 2, 2019 he was 93 years old after battling 4th stage bladder cancer courageously. He met the love of his life & wife of 67 years, Shizuko, now deceased, at the relocation camp in Rohwer, Arkansas during WWII. After internment camp, moved to Chicago & went to Electrical school & received certificate of completion & was a handyman of all trades. In the early 1950's he farmed & had a strawberry ranch in Coyote, CA. He retired as a Produce Manager of several super markets in the San Jose area. He was the youngest of 5, growing up in Los Angeles - had 2 brothers, Shizuo and Tsuruko Sakioka (deceased) and 2 sisters - Yai Yoshida (deceased) and Yuki Oki. He is survived by his daughter, Sheryn Kasianchuk (Walter, deceased), Glenn, his oldest son passing away a day after his Dad, now deceased, son Ronson Sakioka, deceased (Jackie, daughter-in-law), & his sister-in-law, Satomi Togo. He felt blessed with two grandsons, Daniel & Michael Kasianchuk. He enjoyed fishing, driving to the casinos & loved dancing at the senior centers at the Willows & Cypress for past 25 years & line dancing at Yu-Ai Kai. His kind & generous spirit was felt by all who knew him, always sharing the fruits of his life & vegetables he raised in his yard. We thank the nurses at Heartland Hospice & forever grateful to the caregivers of Monte Farley Manor for their great care & kind treatment of Dad. Going to miss his smile & great positive spirit. May you finally rest in peace. A private service will be held.





