Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Banquet Hall
958 Homestead Rd.
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Spasaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Spasaro


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Spasaro Obituary
Frank Spasaro
May 21, 1938 - October 7, 2019
Santa Clara
Frank's authentic attitude, heart of gold, and shameless ability to be comfortable in his own skin will never be forgotten, poorly replicated, and missed by too many to list at these obituary prices. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 24th (12pm-4pm) at the American Legion Banquet Hall. 958 Homestead Rd. Santa Clara


View the online memorial for Frank Spasaro
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -