Frank Spasaro
May 21, 1938 - October 7, 2019
Santa Clara
Frank's authentic attitude, heart of gold, and shameless ability to be comfortable in his own skin will never be forgotten, poorly replicated, and missed by too many to list at these obituary prices. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 24th (12pm-4pm) at the American Legion Banquet Hall. 958 Homestead Rd. Santa Clara
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019