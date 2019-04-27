Frank Stelwagon

February 21, 1942 - March 22, 2019

San Jose

Friday, March 22, 2019 marked the passing of the much beloved Frank Melville Stelwagon of San Jose, CA.

Frank was born in Houston, TX to Lorraine Selson on February 21, 1942 (she later married Frank Thompson). The family moved to Martinez, and Frank graduated from Alhambra High School in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Pat Stelwagon in 1966 and shortly thereafter the couple embarked on a series of adventures from California to Alaska. Frank spent most of his career as an engineer with Lockheed in the Bay Area.

Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Patricia Stelwagon (Rooney) in 2010, a revered educator and administrator in the Berryessa Union School District in San Jose. He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike Rooney (Mesquite, NV), Tim Rooney (Martinez, CA), Judy Sellers (Rio Rancho, NM) and Colleen Heaps (Rio Rancho, NM); three nephews (Adam, Tim and Seann Rooney); a niece (Nikki Rooney Brendlinger); and nine great nieces and nephews.

An interment will be held niche side on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Calvary Cemetery in San Jose (2650 Madden Avenue).





