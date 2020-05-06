Frank T. Fantozzi
May 7, 1946 - April 27, 2020
San Jose
Frank was born and raised in Redwood City to Frank and Elsie Fantozzi. He attended Mount Carmel School then Bellarmine Prep. He graduated from SJSU school of business in 1969.
Frank was married to the love of his life, JoAnne for nearly 50 years. He had two daughters Tina, the apple of his eye. and Katie with whom he had a special bond. He created a safe home full of warmth and love for his family, many special pets, and the neighborhood wildlife.
Over the years he worked in accounting and customer service for local businesses. After short battle with cancer in 2002 he focused on making memories with family and friends and his gardens. In 2005 he found his new passion, volunteering at WERC in Morgan Hill, a wildlife rescue center. Frank could make friends with anyone and anything. He loved traveling the US with JoAnne and his adventure weekends with Tina, Katie and his son-in-law Justin. Frank was never afraid of a good time from whitewater rafting to family gatherings. He enjoyed his hometown sports teams and telling stories like being at Candlestick Park for the Giant's first home game. He was an avid woodworker, gardener, and animal lover.
Frank passed away after a very brief illness. His warmth, creativity and mischievous sense of humor will be missed by many friends, family and creatures great and small. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made in Frank's name to WERC www.werc-ca.org/donate. Services to be announced.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 6, 2020.