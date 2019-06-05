Frank T. Rose

Oct. 22, 1930 - May 30, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Frank. T. Rose, of Saratoga, California passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at age 88, following kidney failure.

Worked at IBM for 35 years, as accountant to controller. He was Adjunct Professor at Santa Clara University for over 35 years, and taught at all levels at other schools. Volunteered at MeriWest Credit Union for over 45 years, Our Lady of Peace church and several other organizations. Survived by seven children, 3 sons in law and 4 grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Helen, son Brian and daughter Mary Ellen. Visitation on June 10, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary at 466 North Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held June 11th, 9:30am at Our Lady of Peace Church in Santa Clara, CA, followed by graveside service at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Please see current details on services at www.LimaFamilySantaClara.com. In lieu of flowers, request donation to Stanbridge Academy, San Mateo, CA or Sand Hill School, Palo Alto, CA.





