Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Santa Clara, CA
Frank T. Rose
Frank T. Rose
10/22/1930 - 5/30/2019
Saratoga
Frank. T. Rose, of Saratoga, California passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at age 88. Visitation on June 10, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary at 466 North Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held June 11th, 9:30am at Our Lady of Peach Church in Santa Clara, CA, followed by graveside service at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Please see current details on services at www.LimaFamilySantaClara.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 8, 2019
