Frank Toso

Jan 31,1933 - Jun 19, 2019

San Jose

Frank Toso died peacefully at his home of cancer with his sister Carole Jacobs, nephew Brent Jacobs and niece Sylvia Jacobs by his side. He was proceeded by his wife Marcia Toso. Frank was born in San Francisco and moved to Los Gatos at an early age. He graduated from Los Gatos High School and later enlisted in the US Navy. He worked for Western Gravel Co. for many years in which he loved being a truck driver. He was part owner of Green valley Disposal and Guadalupe Rubbish Co. Frank loved fishing and hunting and doing crossword puzzles. He enjoyed going to Cache Creek Casino and playing the slot machines. He was the apple of his sisters eye and they spent wonderful times together. The family cannot say enough thank yous to the wonderful care he was given from Mother healthcare and hospice from Pathways. Frank was a true friend to many and always there to listen and help friends when they needed him. He will be missed dearly but beautiful memories will always be cherished from those that loved him.





