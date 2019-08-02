|
|
Franklin D. Field
July 7, 1941 - July 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in Kelso, Washington, passed into the arms of Jesus on July 23. Franklin moved with family to the bay area at an early age, and attended schools in San Jose and Morgan Hill. He worked in various family businesses including gardening, until sidelined by ill health. A talented pianist, he was a church accompanist in his youth. His faith carried him through many health challenges. The family gratefully acknowledges his long-term care by staff of Willow Glen Center and recently the staff of Kindred Hospice. Pre-deceased by our beloved mother, Virginia Field Supnet, and father, Casimiro Supnet, he is survived by siblings Fred Supnet, Beverly Frazier, Betty Garcia, Cas Supnet Jr., and by his beloved friend, Heidi Reynolds. Lovingly remembered by nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Private interment services at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Franklin D. Field
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 2, 2019