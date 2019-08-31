|
|
Franklin K. Wong
Nov 3, 1922 - Jul 17, 2019
Los Gatos
Frank ("Skeeter") passed peacefully at Palo Alto's VA Hospital on July 17 at age 96. Born in SF, raised in Canton, China, returned at age 14. Proud WWII army veteran. Received Chemical Engineering Degree at Seattle University. Worked at Edward's AFB, co-owned Tao Tao Café, Sunnyvale until 1974. 32nd Degree Mason, member of Shriner's and their Clown Unit.
Predeceased by wife, Anna Wong, son, John Ledbetter, grandson, Mark Ledbetter, siblings Laura, Steve, Edna, and Mary. Survived by sister, Margie Yee, daughter-in-law, Linda Ledbetter & family, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial: Sept 7, 2019, Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA, 3:30 PM.
Donations: or Honor Flight Bay Area
View the online memorial for Franklin K. Wong
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 31, 2019