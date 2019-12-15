|
Franklin Salvato
Nov. 26, 1933 - Dec. 2, 2019
San Jose
Franklin Salvato Sr. passed away six days after his 86th birthday. He struggled with Alzheimer's for many years. He went to heaven on December 2nd to be with our son Franklin Jr. He was a loving husband to Joyce and a loving father to his daughter Linda and son Franklin. He has two beautiful granddaughters Michelle and Stephanie and their husbands Kyle and Mike. He was so proud to be a great grandfather to seven Katie, Julieann, Nathan, Deacon, Lucas, Mason and new baby Payton. He will be missed. There will be a private service for immediate family. A special thanks to Hospice and Campbell Village for taking such good care of my husband.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019