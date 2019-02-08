|
Fred Dietrich
Apr. 14, 1937- Jan.1, 2019
Palo Alto
Fred Dietrich (81) of Palo Alto California passed away peacefully on January 1, 2019. Born on April 14, 1937, in Hannibal Missouri. Fred is survived by his loving wife of fifty seven years, Patricia. He is also survived by four daughters; Debra, Michelle, Karen and Kristine, their husbands and eleven grandchildren. Fred worked in the Aerospace industry for 40 years. In retirement Fred spent time volunteering for organizations mostly related to feeding and caring for people less fortunate.
A funeral mass to celebrate his life will be held Saturday February 16 at 2:00 PM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 751 Waverley St. Palo Alto, 94301.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Catholic Charities USA https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ or Ecumenical Hunger http://www.ehpcares.org/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2019