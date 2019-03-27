Fred Francis Giusto

Sep. 26, 1933 - Mar. 23, 2019

Resident of

San Mateo County

Fred Giusto passed on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was a dedicated family and business man who always welcomed good conversation among family and friends.

Fred was born at his family home on Potrero Hill in San Francisco, CA. He was a self-taught engineer and a pioneer in the health food industry. Giusto's Specialty Foods was his life's work and it brought him terrific success and pride. In life, Fred enjoyed the wonder and beauty of the outdoors "God's Country", especially Lake Tahoe and Montana. With a strong tie to his Italian heritage, Fred enjoyed everything Italian, with a heavy emphasis on good food and wine. In retirement, he found terrific friendship in his weekly golf games and was a true friend to many.

Survived by his wife, Kathleen Giusto; children: Matt, Kim, Patricia, Vivian & Deborah. Fred was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's memory to .





