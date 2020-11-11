Fred Henry Parsen1928 - 2020Resident of San JoseFred Henry Parsen, born Dec. 3, 1928 passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 2, 2020. He left this life the way he lived it, with his family by his side. He is survived by his beloved partner, Linda Miller, his 7 children Doug, Mary, Debbie, Tammy, Darlynn, Tim, Renata, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so many friends that love him dearly. He was a native of San Jose and passed at the age of 91. A memorial will be held at Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara on November 16th at 12:00 pm.