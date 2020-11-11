1/
Fred Henry Parsen
1928 - 2020
Fred Henry Parsen
1928 - 2020
Resident of San Jose
Fred Henry Parsen, born Dec. 3, 1928 passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 2, 2020. He left this life the way he lived it, with his family by his side. He is survived by his beloved partner, Linda Miller, his 7 children Doug, Mary, Debbie, Tammy, Darlynn, Tim, Renata, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so many friends that love him dearly. He was a native of San Jose and passed at the age of 91. A memorial will be held at Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara on November 16th at 12:00 pm.


View the online memorial for Fred Henry Parsen

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Mission City Memorial Park
