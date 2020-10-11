1/1
Fred J. Noe
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred J. Noe
August 9, 1954 - September 2, 2020
Resident of Valley Springs, CA
Fred Jeffrey Noe, 66, of Valley Springs, CA passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness.
Fred was born in Los Angeles, CA to Edward and Patricia Noe. Fred's family moved to Sunnyvale, CA in 1966. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. Fred then attended De Anza College in Cupertino, continuing his football career. From De Anza, he was awarded a football scholarship to the University of the Pacific in Stockton.
After graduating from UOP in 1977, Fred was hired by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, where he worked as a police officer and fireman, excelling at both.
Fred is survived by Jennifer, his wife of 40 years, his daughter, Ali (Daniel) granddaughter, Harleigh, his mother, Pat and sister, Debbie.


View the online memorial for Fred J. Noe

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved