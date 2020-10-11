Fred J. NoeAugust 9, 1954 - September 2, 2020Resident of Valley Springs, CAFred Jeffrey Noe, 66, of Valley Springs, CA passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness.Fred was born in Los Angeles, CA to Edward and Patricia Noe. Fred's family moved to Sunnyvale, CA in 1966. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. Fred then attended De Anza College in Cupertino, continuing his football career. From De Anza, he was awarded a football scholarship to the University of the Pacific in Stockton.After graduating from UOP in 1977, Fred was hired by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, where he worked as a police officer and fireman, excelling at both.Fred is survived by Jennifer, his wife of 40 years, his daughter, Ali (Daniel) granddaughter, Harleigh, his mother, Pat and sister, Debbie.