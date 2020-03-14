Home

St Robert's Catholic Church
1380 Crystal Springs Rd
San Bruno, CA 94066

Fred Kollerer

Fred Kollerer Obituary
Fred Kollerer
Dec. 29, 1922 - Feb. 28, 2020
San Bruno, California
Survived by Sister, Claire of San Anselmo, Calif., Brother, Lawrence of San Mateo, Calif., Daughters:Kathy of Spokane, Washington. Reenie (spouse Joe) of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Tina (spouse Steve) of Vacaville, Calif., and numerous grandchildren and relatives.
Predeceased by wife, Betty Kollerer and son, Dan Kollerer.
Memorial mass at St Robert's Church in San Bruno at 10:30AM and committal services following at Skylawn Memorial Park at 12:00PM


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 14, 2020
