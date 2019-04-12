|
Fred M. Okamura
May 17, 1955-Feb.19, 2019
Fred Okamura, a longtime San Jose native, passed away on February 19 at the age of 63. He was the only child of the late Masaji and Hanako Okamura. A graduate of San Jose High School, Fred also obtained his B.A. in History at San Jose State University. Fred was a familiar face in San Jose's Japantown community, working at the Buddhist Church and as a retail clerk for 29 years at Nichi Bei Bussan. He is survived by many cousins and second cousins. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin. Rest in peace, Fred, you will be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2019