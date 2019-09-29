|
|
Fred Santo Petralia
January 1, 1925 – September 21, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Our precious father and grandfather, Fred, passed away peacefully on September 21. He is survived by his four children: Jim (spouse Kristi), John, Kathy, and Therese (spouse Kevin); his three grandchildren: Jacob, Laura, and Sophia; and four great-grandchildren. Fred was proceeded in death by his wife, Sue (Assunta) of 62 years, and his sister, Stephanie.
Fred met the love of his life, Sue, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where they were both born and raised with parents who had immigrated from Sicily. When Fred was 18 years old he joined the US navy and proudly served his military service on the U.S.S. Texas during the second world war. This ship played a significant role in virtually all of the war's major battles. Following his service, Fred and Sue were married in 1949 before moving to California in 1950 and starting their family.
Fred was a Master Mechanic with American Airlines in San Francisco for nearly 40 years. After his retirement he became active in the Catholic Church, Italian Federation, and the Kaiser Auxiliary. Moreover, he was a devoted husband and father whose constancy and love were a strong guiding force for his children.
Fred was loved by all who knew him. Especially during his last months, his kindness and gentle spirit touched his many caregivers. The family would especially like to recognize V.N.A Hospice, Archway of Carmel and Sister Mary Catherine for their steadfast loving care during the last few months of his life.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Fred's life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 1:00P.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale.
View the online memorial for Fred Santo Petralia
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 29, 2019