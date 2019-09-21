|
Frederick Linder Miles III
July 21, 1947 – Sept 10, 2019
Scotts Valley
Fred Miles passed away on September 10, 2019 at home surrounded by family and close friends. Diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer in November 2018, he continued to live a full and fulfilling life due to great support from many friends, companion Janalee Middelton, and his two loving cats.
Fred was born July 21, 1947 in Oakland, California to Fred Miles II and Hazel Snyder. Fred attended schools in the Bay Area, ultimately graduating from UC Berkeley in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics. He continued educational pursuits, earning a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a focus in Applied Mechanics in 1972 from UC Berkeley and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering with a focus in Structural Engineering in 1979 from San Jose State University.
After graduating from UC Berkeley, Fred married Marilyn Brownton and moved to Truckee where they both enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle. They spent much of their time backpacking their way across the Sierras. When not working as a volunteer firefighter for the Tahoe City Fire Department, Fred enjoyed rock climbing. While Marilyn did not climb by his side, she did hike up to congratulate him when he summited El Capitan at Yosemite in 1971.
Until his passing, Fred was a licensed civil and structural engineer. In his younger years he worked for public agencies and engineering firms such as Tahoe City Public Utility District, Scotts Valley Water District, Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency, Nolte & Associates, and Creegan & D'Angelo.
After moving to Scotts Valley in the late 1970's, he and Marilyn opened FLM Structural Engineering where he was a consulting civil and structural engineer. He served as Director for Scotts Valley Water District from 1983-1987. He was also an active member of the local Rotary Club, serving as President in 1990.
Upon retirement, Fred converted a Sprinter van into a camper, which he used to explore the Southwest. He enjoyed taking annual summer trips to Pinecrest, California to attend the UC Alumni Lair of the Bear, Camp Gold. Never one to forsake his engineering roots, Fred developed a love for amateur radio (KJ6OOV), photography, astronomy and all the associated equipment and electronics. He was an active member of the Santa Cruz Astronomy Club and made over 25 trips to Star Parties where he excelled in astrophotography. Fred also enjoyed spending quality time with his three granddaughters and two cats.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his ex-wife Marilyn Straw. He is survived by daughter Sadie (Seth) three granddaughters Cora, Keira and Ada Sanders, cats Timber and Tinker, and many friends.
A public Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday October 6th from 1PM to 3PM at 22 Coopers Hawk Court, Scotts Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz online at https://www.hospicesantacruz.org/donate-now/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 21, 2019