Rev. Frederick Paul Tollini S.J.

Sept. 27, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2019

Los Gatos, CA.

Passed to the Lord on Saturday Morning February 9, 2019 at the hospital in Los Gatos. Fred was born 27 September 1934 and reared in San Francisco. At the age of 18 years he entered the Jesuit Novitiate at Los Gatos California. Ordination to the priesthood followed on June 4, 1965. After receiving a Ph.D. in Theatre arts from Yale University, he moved to Santa Clara University in 1971 to spend 41years in teaching and promoting theatre arts in the Drama Department. During his tenure Fred also traveled extensively and kept perfecting his photographic skills. He was also an avid violin player. He retired in 2015. Numerous nieces and nephews survive him. He loved them very much and they loved him very much.

Santa Clara University will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Tuesday Evening Feb 19, 2019 at 7:00pm.

Sacred Heart Jesuit Center will celebrate the Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning Feb 26, 2019 at 10:00am followed by the burial at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery

In place of flowers, please send donations in memory of Fr. Fred P Tollini SJ for Sacred Heart Jesuit Center to the Jesuits West Province P O Box 68 Los Gatos CA 95031 or call (408) 884-1632 or donate on line at Jesuits West.org





