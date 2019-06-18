Frederick Van Kirk

June 8, 1927 - June 12, 2019

Resident of Los Altos

Fred Van Kirk passed away peacefully at home, four days after celebrating his 92nd birthday surrounded by family.

Fred was born in Evanston, IL, to Nelson and Jewel Van Kirk. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University in 1949, and while there he met future wife, Nancy Hetzner. They were married on March 20, 1952.

Fred served as a first lieutenant sanitary engineer in the Army Medical Service Corps during the Korean War. After he was discharged, his work as an engineer took the family to Chicago, San Jose, Ohio, and Maryland before finally settling in Los Altos in 1972. In retirement Fred tutored elementary school students in reading, served as a Deacon and volunteered at church, and was a "Big Sir" of his local branch of SIR (Sons in Retirement). He enjoyed daily walks with his neighborhood friends, traveling, fishing, gardening, and the endless pursuit of perfecting his golf game.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy, and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Baba and Mimi Van Kirk; his grandchildren, Margaux Weinberger and Annie and Ben Pennell; his dear friend, Mary Ann Weingartner; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a service on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos, 858 University Avenue in Los Altos.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7





