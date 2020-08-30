Fremont Nash
November 19,1939- August 14, 2020
Cupertino, Ca
Our beloved Fremont Dwight Nash, age 80, of Cupertino, passed away on August 14, 2020 with his family at his side. He was the oldest of three children whose parents were Diane and Fremont Sr. Nash. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Shirley, and his daughters Sara Liebert of Auburn, Ca. Mary Snow and her husband, Dave, of Sunnyvale Ca. and his granddaughters Madison Snow, Kathryn Snow, and Hannah Liebert, whose hearts will be filled with loving memories of their Grandpa/Papa.
Fremont was born in San Francisco and graduated from Menlo Atherton High School and attended the college of San Mateo. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Upon returning from the service, Fremont started his work with PG&E where he completed 38 years of service before retiring. However, he soon joined the Mountain View Police Department for an additional 15 years where he made many friends. Fremont was a long-time resident of Los Altos.
Fremont loved traveling with family and friends to the four corners of the world. At home he would often be found on his patio enjoying the sunshine, so it made sense that his preferred travel destination was Hawaii. He enjoyed golf and going to the movies which he referred to as "The Show". Fremont loved our local restaurants and shared his passion for Sonoma and the Napa Valley.
He always put his family first in life. Fremont was an intense listener and never hesitated to offer help when needed. He will surely be missed by all.
A private family graveside service has been held.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Research Foundation at apdaparkinson.org
