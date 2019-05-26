Fu You Liu

June 22, 1924 ~ May 21, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Fu You Liu, age 94, died peacefully at home in San Jose surrounded by her loved ones on May 21, 2019. Known as Auntie to everyone, she was born in Guangzhou, China on June 22, 1924. Her first husband died in Viet Nam. Auntie is survived by her two daughters from her first marriage: the eldest in Spokane, WA and the youngest in Viet Nam. Her second husband, Kong Zhu, preceded her in death in 2004. Her brother, Ging Fun Low, predeceased her in death in 2007. Auntie is survived by her four children from her second marriage: a daughter and three sons in China; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren from her second marriage; three nephews; four nieces; five grand nephews and nieces and six great nephews and nieces and the extended family of Diane Templin.

In 1989, at age 65, Auntie immigrated to the U.S. to be near her brother. She found employment in Orosi, CA. In 1993, she moved to Salinas, CA to live and care for her brother, after the death of his wife Alice Wun, and until his death in 2007. In 2009, Auntie became a naturalized U.S. citizen. In 2011, Auntie moved to San Jose, CA to live with her niece, Jeanne Wun.

Self-determined, self-directed, and self-educated, Auntie was an avid reader. She could write Chinese and use an abacus. She spoke Cantonese, Mandarin and Vietnamese. She was a skilled seamstress; one of her clients was a famous 1950's actor in Guangzhou. Her favorite renowned Cantonese opera actress was Yam Kim Fai and she enjoyed the Chinese classic novel and movie version of Journey to the West and the Monkey King. Auntie was a prolific Chinese and American vegetable gardener. She proudly shared her bounty with her friends and family. At special family and church gatherings, Auntie would prepare her famous sticky rice for all to enjoy. By her niece's association, she volunteered and participated in the Chinese American Coalition for Compassionate Care's (CACCC) events. Auntie was among the first to use CACCC's Heart to Heart® cards to express her end of life wishes. She had an uncanny sense of humor and sharp wit. She was fearless, kind and generous. She was an amazing and remarkable woman.

She was honored to bestow Chinese names to four of her great nephews and niece. Auntie will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. She was baptized at the Salinas Chinese Christian Church in Salinas.

Private services were held. Donations can be made in memory of "Auntie" Fu You Liu to Mission Hospice & Home Care, 1670 South Amphlett Blvd., Suite 300, San Mateo CA 94402 or the Chinese American Coalition for Compassionate Care, PO Box 276, Cupertino CA 95015 or Salinas Chinese Christian Church, 701 S. Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901. Mail correspondence to The Wun Family, PO Box 59185, San Jose CA 95159.





View the online memorial for Fu You Liu Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary