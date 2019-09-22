|
Fumiko Fujii
Resident of San Jose
Fumiko Yuki Fujii peacefully passed away in San Jose, California, on August 30, 2019, at the age of 103.
Fumiko was born in Berkeley, California, on September 22, 1915, to Wakijiro and Kimino Yuki. She was nesan to Misao Helen Nakano, Hajime George Yuki, Hiroshi Frank Yuki, Margaret Shinseki and Masato Jim Yuki.
Fumiko married Wataru Fujii on December 1, 1935, in San Francisco. They were married for 49 years. She was the mother to 7 children: Bob (Betty) of Santa Clara, Joyce Kuwada (Tyrone) of Gilroy, Lorena Kuritsubo (Satoru) of San Jose, and Melvin of Twain Harte. Three of her sons predeceased her: Ronald (Berneice), Gerald and Kenneth (Donna). She was grandmother to 9, great-grandmother to 15, and had one great-great grandchild. She was Auntie Mary to many nieces and nephews.
Fumiko enjoyed sketching and painting, doing needlework, reading and would daily solve the Mercury's crossword puzzle in ink. Most of all, she loved working in her beautiful garden.
Private services have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019