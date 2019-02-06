|
Gail Barry Jackman
June 4, 1942 - Jan. 25, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Gail was a resident of San Jose and Sunnyvale for most of her life. She worked as an admin for several companies including ArgoSystems and GE Amersham Biotech. A native of San Jose, Gail was the daughter of the late Dr. George L. Barry and Doris Barry Achziger. Sister to 4 siblings and 2 half siblings (both deceased), she had 4 children, and was a beloved aunt. A celebration of her life will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine, 17740 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 10:30am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 6, 2019