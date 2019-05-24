Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Goldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Benidt Goldman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Benidt Goldman Obituary
Gail Benidt Goldman
Dec 11, 1942 - May 7, 2019
Emerald Hills
Gail Benidt Goldman passed away on May 7, 2019 in Redwood City, CA. She grew up in San Mateo County and attended Menlo Atherton High School. In 1962 she married Steve McFarland. They had two children together. In 1975 she married again to James Goldman.
Gail was an avid golfer and member of the Sunnyvale ladies golf club. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, cooking, reading, collecting antiques and watching TV. As a youth she loved to paint and draw. Later in life, golf and friends became her real joy.
She is survived by her husband James Goldman, siblings Bette Hanson, Judy Benidt and James Benidt, children John McFarland and Sheri Grimes, and grandchildren Matthew and Natalie Grimes.


View the online memorial for Gail Benidt Goldman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
Download Now