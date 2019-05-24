|
|
Gail Benidt Goldman
Dec 11, 1942 - May 7, 2019
Emerald Hills
Gail Benidt Goldman passed away on May 7, 2019 in Redwood City, CA. She grew up in San Mateo County and attended Menlo Atherton High School. In 1962 she married Steve McFarland. They had two children together. In 1975 she married again to James Goldman.
Gail was an avid golfer and member of the Sunnyvale ladies golf club. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, cooking, reading, collecting antiques and watching TV. As a youth she loved to paint and draw. Later in life, golf and friends became her real joy.
She is survived by her husband James Goldman, siblings Bette Hanson, Judy Benidt and James Benidt, children John McFarland and Sheri Grimes, and grandchildren Matthew and Natalie Grimes.
View the online memorial for Gail Benidt Goldman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2019