Gail Brown
April 8, 1930 - March 31, 2019
San Jose
On Sunday, March 31st 2019, Gail Marie Brown passed away after a brief illness. Gail's passing came one week short of her 89th birthday. Gail will be forever remembered for her love of family, sense of humor and her fondness for Tootsie Rolls, Pepsi, Judy Garland and her vast knowledge of Hollywood gossip.
Gail was predeceased by the love of her life Kenny Brown, her beloved mother and father, Evelyn and George Wallace and her treasured sister Georgia Wallace. She missed them dearly. Gail leaves behind her children Susan Bruening (Mark), Lyndal Bradley (Len), Douglas Brown (Sue) and her grandchildren, Adam and Andrew Bruening, Kyle Needham, Leslie Williams (Mickle), Allison Williams, Sean Brown (Chloé) and her first great grandchild Liam Kenneth Brown.
Please join family and friends on April 27th at 2:00pm at the home of Susan & Mark Bruening as they gather to celebrate Gail's life. For further details, please contact Susan or Lyndal.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2019