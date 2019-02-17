Gail Cervo Raper

Aug. 8, 1942 - Feb. 9, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Gail Cervo Raper died of complications from COPD on Feb. 9, 2019. She was at home in San Jose with family members by her side when she passed. She was born in Stockton, CA on Aug. 8, 1942 to John and Emily Cervo.

From her career and volunteer choices to her personal life priorities, the main focus of Gail's life was her love for people and animals. She was full of love for everyone, generous, kind, friendly, and good-natured.

She earned a Bachelors degree in Social Work from California State University, Sacramento in 1964. She spent the next 32 years as a social worker with Santa Clara County. After retiring in 2008, she volunteered to help struggling readers at an elementary school. In recent years she volunteered at The Thrift Box, an organization that raises funds for kids' care at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.

Gail was married and devoted to her loving husband Gary for 42 years. They had many adventures together, some of which included several river cruises and trips to New Zealand, Australia, and Mexico. They also enjoyed playing bridge, hosting friends for dinner, and traveling to golf tournaments together.

Nothing brought Gail more happiness than getting together with family and friends. She loved her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She delighted in the hours spent with them sharing her love of cards, games, and puzzles. She stayed connected with friends through lunch dates and phone calls. Over the years Gail doted on her many four-legged children, but the one who stole her heart was her Golden Retriever, Gracie.

For years Gail and Gary owned a vacation home in Pine Mountain Lake that they generously shared with their loved ones. Gail made sure the house was filled with many people and lots of fun and laughter. Wonderful memories include playing Pedro, fishing off the dock, waterskiing, drinking fine wine, and sharing fabulous sunset meals on the deck.

Gail is survived by her husband, Gary; her brother, Gordon Cervo (Janet); her niece, Sheri Graciano (Hugh); her nephew, Tony Cervo; and a large extended family all of whom loved her dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring.





