Gail Cynthia Tucker
July 14, 1940 - July 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Gail Tucker, born July 14, 1940 to William and Rose Pillmear of Newark, NJ, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital, San Jose.
A 1958 graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel H.S., Newark, NJ, Gail moved to Calif. in 1971 and settled in San Jose in 1974. Gail retired in 2005 after working 20+ for San Andreas Regional Center. Gail had a sharp wit, determined temperament, eye for stylish dress, green thumb, and a soft heart for her and her family's numerous pets.
Gail is survived by children Chris Tucker (Sandy) of Moorpark, CA, Jeff Tucker (Ginny) of Newcastle, CA, and Kim Ostrowski (Brett) of San Jose, CA; five grandchildren Alex Tucker, Ryan Tucker, Corey Tucker (Erika), Kyle Tucker, and Cynthia Meza (Juan).
She is greatly missed. View the online memorial for Gail Cynthia Tucker