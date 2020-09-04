1/1
Gail Cynthia Tucker
1940 - 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Gail Tucker, born July 14, 1940 to William and Rose Pillmear of Newark, NJ, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital, San Jose.
A 1958 graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel H.S., Newark, NJ, Gail moved to Calif. in 1971 and settled in San Jose in 1974. Gail retired in 2005 after working 20+ for San Andreas Regional Center. Gail had a sharp wit, determined temperament, eye for stylish dress, green thumb, and a soft heart for her and her family's numerous pets.
Gail is survived by children Chris Tucker (Sandy) of Moorpark, CA, Jeff Tucker (Ginny) of Newcastle, CA, and Kim Ostrowski (Brett) of San Jose, CA; five grandchildren Alex Tucker, Ryan Tucker, Corey Tucker (Erika), Kyle Tucker, and Cynthia Meza (Juan).
She is greatly missed.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
September 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to her family.
Gail was my patient where she would come in dressed so beautiful to get her teeth cleaned .she was the most kind and elegant lady that I’ve ever met
She always had a smile on her face
I will miss her so much
May she Rest In Peace and May her memory be eternal .
Kanella Dimulias
