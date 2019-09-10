Home

Gail Phelps Stoddard Hernandez


1947 - 2019
Gail Phelps Stoddard Hernandez Obituary
Gail Phelps Stoddard Hernandez
March 15, 1947 - August 13, 2019
San Jose
Gail Hernandez passed away from complications of multiple myeloma, surrounded by her children and grandchildren; she moves forward carrying the energy of all those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Hernandez; her children & their spouses: Alicia Hernandez Sanchez (Joaquin), Rebecca Welsh (Ron), Teresa Sanchez (Jorge), & Nick Hernandez (Michelle); & her grandchildren: Hannah Welsh, Josue Sanchez, Isaac Sanchez, & Marcos Sanchez.
Gail was the "den mom" for her kids, grandkids, and their friends. She helped raise two of her grandchildren while living with her daughter, carting boys to lacrosse games and doing group sing-alongs. She was also an editor, marketing director, ESL teacher, and fierce patient advocate. Gail taught her children by example to be kind, smart, and loving.
Gail enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, and photography. In honor of her last wishes, her ashes will be scattered at Yosemite with a memorial service on October 12.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 10, 2019
